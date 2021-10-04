AGNOSTIC FRONT's ROGER MIRET Undergoes Another Surgery In His Battle With Cancer

AGNOSTIC FRONT vocalist Roger Miret says that he "should feel better soon" after undergoing another surgery in his battle with cancer.

Earlier this year, Miret was diagnosed with cancer. A long road of tests and diagnoses led to a complex initial surgery and lengthy hospital stay. Even though the original surgery was complicated, the results were extremely positive. The cancer was successfully removed and Roger is now in complete remission and all signs of cancer have disappeared.

On Sunday (October 3), AGNOSTIC FRONT's official Instagram was updated with a new video message from Roger, apparently shot by his wife at a hospital, in which he says in part: "I just had a surgery done, and I'll feel better really, really soon. I should feel better soon 'cause I had an infection. I was running a fever for two weeks straight. So, no need to worry, no one. We're staying positive. And really, I'm so grateful of each and every one of you for just your love and support and everything you've all come together for. It's been heartfelt."

A GoFundMe page has been launched where fans can donate to help Roger pay medical care costs.

Born in Cuba, Miret fled with his family to the U.S. to escape the Castro regime. He joined AGNOSTIC FRONT in 1983, and the seminal New York harcore group released classics like "United Blood", "Victim In Pain" and "Cause For Alarm" over the next several years.

In 2017, Miret released a memoir, "My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grit, Guts, And Glory", which documented his struggles to adapt to life in the U.S. after his family fled the Castro regime. According to the Phoenix New Times, the book delved into many facets of Miret's life: the grinding poverty of his childhood; living as a teenager squatter; becoming deeply enmeshed in downtown New York’s hardcore scene; and later turning to drug-running to support his family.

In addition to fronting AGNOSTIC FRONT, Miret has also played with ROGER MIRET AND THE DISASTERS and is a member of THE ALLIGATORS.

For the past several years, Roger has resided in Scottsdale, Arizona.

