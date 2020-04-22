AGNOSTIC FRONT's ROGER MIRET Says 'Some Of Us Are Gonna Be Better Humans' After Coronavirus Passes

AGNOSTIC FRONT singer Roger Miret, who has lived in Phoenix since 2006, spoke to Arizona's 12News about how he is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic.

"We would all love to be on the road, we would all love to go back to two or three months ago where everything was, but we really need to think about today and what's going on today, and we have to do the right thing to move forward," Roger said (see video below).

"One of the things that bother me the most is that this virus does affect a lot of the older folks… Hey, look, I'm 54. And it's not even just that… It's just that what I would do for my kids if it was reversed. Let's just say this virus was a virus that attacked only kids, infants, I would do everything in the world to defend my kids. So why can't that generation do the same for elders? It's all just about human lives; it's about being a good human.

"I think maybe we'll come out of it as some kind of better humans out of this," he continued. "Maybe we'll just know what it's like to be alive. I hope so. That's my message to everybody — I'm about everybody on the frontline, all the first responders, everybody working in the grocery stores, everybody just doing what they're doing and doing their parts.

"I am so grateful — I'm grateful that they're here for us in these times. It's incredible. And that's the people who we need to look out for. All this other not caring affects them — overloading the healthcare system affects them, affects what they can do to help us, God forbid. And I think in the end, some of us are gonna be better humans out of this."

Speaking about when the time will be "right" for bands like AGNOSTIC FRONT to go back out on the road, Roger said: "We don't know. And I'll be honest with you — it's scary. Everybody's got their own small private little safety net, but that safety net is gonna become a little bit scarier as months like August come around… We don't know.

"That's the hardest thing with this whole thing," he added. "It's an invisible virus; nobody knows… And we don't know what the future holds for us. As musicians, it's hard. And at the same time, I feel for not only just musicians, but everybody in the restaurant business — everybody that's trying out there that really puts so much passion into what they love, whether it's art, music or their own private business, something that they dedicate so much passion to. This is a thing that's really affecting everybody — directly me; absolutely directly. Every one of my bandmates — we talk about it. We're, like, 'Okay, what are we gonna do?' We all have children — we all care about being home with our children, and that's our most important thing. And making sure we're all doing our commitment… And just trying to ride the wave. It's just we don't know what the future [holds], and it's a scary thought. And I don't think I'm the only musician dealing with this. Then again, there's other musicians that are probably well off, and they could ride the wave a little further. And good for them — I'm not knocking them. I'm just saying it's a hard thing."

AGNOSTIC FRONT was scheduled to kick off a co-headlining tour with SICK OF IT ALL on April 23 in Boston.

AGNOSTIC FRONT's twelfth studio album, "Get Loud!", was released in November through Nuclear Blast. The disc was produced by Miret, while longtime friend Paul Miner handled the recording, mixing and mastering of the record at Buzzbomb Studio in Orange, California.

