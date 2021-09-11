AGNOSTIC FRONT's ROGER MIRET Reveals His Cancer Is In Remission

Earlier this year, AGNOSTIC FRONT vocalist Roger Miret was diagnosed with cancer. A long road of tests and diagnoses led to a complex surgery and lengthy hospital stay. Even though the surgery was complicated, the results were extremely positive. The cancer was successfully removed and Roger is now in complete remission and all signs of cancer have disappeared.

With the joy of knowing that Roger is now cancer free also comes the bitter reality of months of treatment and Roger and his family are dealing with the financial backlash of a cancer diagnosis.

A GoFundMe page has been launched where fans can donate to help Roger pay medical care costs.

Says the band: "Today we are calling upon our beloved worldwide music scene, friends and family to please share this fundraiser and donate what you can, during these difficult times.

"From our family to yours, a heartfelt thank you for your support and contribution!

"We ask you to please respect Roger and his family’s privacy while they continue on their journey of recovery."

Born in Cuba, Miret fled with his family to the U.S. to escape the Castro regime. He joined AGNOSTIC FRONT in 1983, and the seminal New York harcore group released classics like "United Blood", "Victim In Pain" and "Cause For Alarm" over the next several years.

In 2017, Miret released a memoir, "My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grit, Guts, And Glory", which documented his struggles to adapt to life in the U.S. after his family fled the Castro regime. According to the Phoenix New Times, the book delved into many facets of Miret's life: the grinding poverty of his childhood; living as a teenager squatter; becoming deeply enmeshed in downtown New York’s hardcore scene; and later turning to drug-running to support his family.

In addition to fronting AGNOSTIC FRONT, Miret has also played with ROGER MIRET AND THE DISASTERS and is a member of THE ALLIGATORS.

For the past several years, Roger has resided in Scottsdale, Arizona.

