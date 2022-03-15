AGNOSTIC FRONT And SICK OF IT ALL Announce Spring And Summer 2022 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Iconic New York hardcore bands AGNOSTIC FRONT and SICK OF IT ALL will team up for a U.S. co-headlining tour this spring and fall. CROWN OF THORNZ will be the support act for the East Coast shows in May, while the opening band for the West Coast leg in September will be announced at a later date.

Tour dates:

With CROWN OF THORNZ

May 05 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

May 06 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

May 07 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

May 08 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

May 09 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room

May 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

May 13 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

May 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Black N Blue Bowl

May 15 - Baltimore, MD - Ottabar

May 17 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan’s Pub

May 18 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

May 19 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

May 21 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville (no CROWN OF THORNZ)

May 22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

With an as-yet-unannounced support act

Sep. 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

Sep. 08 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Sep. 09 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

Sep. 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

Sep. 11 - Oakland, CA - Starline

Sep. 13 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

Sep. 15 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Sep. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Sep. 17 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

Sep. 18 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

Sep. 20 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Sep. 21 - Austin, TX - The Parish

Sep. 22 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

Sep. 23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Sep. 24 - New Orleans, LA - Santos

The upcoming tour will be AGNOSTIC FRONT's first since vocalist Roger Miret revealed last September that his cancer was in remission.

After Miret was diagnosed with cancer in early 2021, a long road of tests and diagnoses led to a complex initial surgery and lengthy hospital stay. Even though the original surgery was complicated, the results were extremely positive. The cancer was successfully removed and Roger is now in complete remission and all signs of cancer have disappeared.

In early October, Roger said that he underwent another surgery after "running a fever for two weeks straight" and developing "an infection."

A GoFundMe page has been launched where fans can donate to help Roger pay medical care costs.

Last month, Miret told the "Smokin Word" podcast that he wasn't sure when he would be able to return to the live stage. "The truth is I'm still under doctor care, and I go there once a month to this one guy, and every few months another one," he said. "I just flew to Seattle — I was just in Seattle on Monday and I had to go see a doctor on Tuesday and came back on Wednesday. Just like that. I went to go see a specialist in Seattle 'cause I can't keep playing these games. 'Cause I've got two other concerns. I'm not completely out of the woods. That was the one that was really bad, but I've got two other concerns. Somebody told me about this doctor up there, so I flew out there… He fitted me in. He scanned everything, and I'll know in two more weeks. So I've gotta get all these clearances, but I'm being optimistic, being positive. I've just gotta figure out how to get moving again. 'Cause when you sing, you sing from your gut. But I keep leaving things scheduled. We were supposed to tour in March. In a way I'm glad we're not now, 'cause that's pretty damn close. But I was leaving things open.

"It's hard," he continued. "When you hit the stage and you're, like, 'I'm gonna take it easy,' that don't happen. You just go crazy. But I've really gotta take it easy 'cause I've either gotta focus on breathing, 'cause I've gotta sing, or just jump around like a jerk and let everybody else sing. I can't do both right now. And I'm still not ready; there's still some nerve damage I'm dealing with. I'm in PT, physical therapy, for one, and the other one, it was attached to a nerve bundle. The first operation, they had to pull my bladder off — everything was pulled away — and the doctor told my wife that it's possible [there would be] some nerve damage 'cause it was attached to a nerve bundle. They thought it was gonna be, like, a two-and-a-half-hour surgery; it was almost six hours, and they had to go really careful around the nerves. There's two issues I'm dealing with, and one of the PTs is working the other one. I don't know yet, but they say, 'Give it some time.'"

Miret went on to say that he is "hoping" he can make AGNOSTIC FRONT's tour dates in May but cautioned that "everything keeps getting pushed."

Born in Cuba, Miret fled with his family to the U.S. to escape the Castro regime. He joined AGNOSTIC FRONT in 1983, and the seminal New York harcore group released classics like "United Blood", "Victim In Pain" and "Cause For Alarm" over the next several years.

In 2017, Miret released a memoir, "My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grit, Guts, And Glory", which documented his struggles to adapt to life in the U.S. after his family fled the Castro regime. According to the Phoenix New Times, the book delved into many facets of Miret's life: the grinding poverty of his childhood; living as a teenager squatter; becoming deeply enmeshed in downtown New York’s hardcore scene; and later turning to drug-running to support his family.

In addition to fronting AGNOSTIC FRONT, Miret has also played with ROGER MIRET AND THE DISASTERS and is a member of THE ALLIGATORS.

For the past several years, Roger has resided in Scottsdale, Arizona.

