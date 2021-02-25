AFI To Release 'Bodies' Album In June

February 25, 2021 0 Comments

AFI To Release 'Bodies' Album In June

AFI will release its eleventh album, "Bodies", on June 11 via Rise Records. The LP was produced and engineered by AFI guitarist Jade Puget, while the mixing was handled by Tony Hoffer.

Two new songs from "Bodies", "Looking Tragic" and "Begging For Trouble", can be streamed below.

"'Looking Tragic' addresses the theme of overstimulation resulting in desensitization," says frontman Davey Havok. "Melodic and driving, the song came to life quickly and immediately stood out as a track to make bodies, if not sentiments, move."

Drummer Adam Carson adds: "After years of receiving early versions of songs from Jade and Davey, in forms that span loosely arranged chords and scratch vocal to fully realized demos, I think I have become quite adept at knowing which songs will or will not make the record. 'Begging For Trouble' was greenlit, at least in my mind, the moment I heard the vocals come in. To me, the track is a cornerstone of the new record."

Last month, AFI released the first two singles from "Bodies", "Twisted Tongues" and "Escape From Los Angeles".

"Bodies" track listing:

01. Twisted Tongues
02. Far Too Near
03. Dulceria
04. On Your Back
05. Escape From Los Angeles
06. Begging For Trouble
07. Back From The Flesh
08. Looking Tragic
09. Death Of The Party
10. No Eyes
11. Tied To A Tree

Since the release of 1995's debut album "Answer That And Stay Fashionable", AFI (Havok, Puget, drummer Adam Carson and bassist Hunter Burgan) has written and recorded five Top 10 hit singles ("Miss Murder", "Medicate", "Love Like Winter", "Silver And Gold" and "Girl's Not Grey"), hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (with the stunning "Decemberunderground"), garnered worldwide critical acclaim and amassed a fiercely loyal global following whose members number in the millions.



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).