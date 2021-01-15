AFI Is Back With Two New Songs, 'Twisted Tongues' And 'Escape From Los Angeles'

AFI has released two new singles, "Twisted Tongues" and "Escape From Los Angeles". Both songs are included on a new limited-edition seven-inch single, which you can order here.

"Twisted Tongues" and "Escape From Los Angeles" represent AFI's first new music since 2018's "The Missing Man" EP and will likely appear on the band's upcoming 11th studio album, which is expected before the end of the year.

"As I recall, 'Twisted Tongues' came of the 'Blood' era and was the first piece of music we explored on the new album," vocalist Davey Havok explains. "The dreaminess of the music lyrically inspired themes of unforeseen severance. It is a pining song of being set adrift by those who once feigned to share the same anchors."

"Los Angeles, like most of my loves, is imbued with a darkness and radiance," Havok continues. "Musically, 'Escape From Los Angeles' called for my own vantage to this classic theme of the city's dichotomous allure."

Guitarist Jade Puget adds: "Anyone who knows our catalog knows that no two records really sit together. Some sit a little closer, maybe. We do certain things, just by virtue of who we are, that are consistent, but those things come about organically.

"Every time we do something, I have to judge it on its own merits. Some fans are going to judge a new album, or a new song, based on what's come before. But as artists, we can't do that, because it would only hinder our creativity."

Since the release of 1995's debut album "Answer That And Stay Fashionable", AFI (Havok, Puget, drummer Adam Carson and bassist Hunter Burgan) has written and recorded five Top 10 hit singles ("Miss Murder", "Medicate", "Love Like Winter", "Silver And Gold" and "Girl's Not Grey"), hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (with the stunning "Decemberunderground"), garnered worldwide critical acclaim and amassed a fiercely loyal global following whose members number in the millions.

