AFI Drops Two More New Songs, 'Dulceria' And 'Far Too Near'

AFI has released the official Adam Mason-directed video for the song "Dulceria". Also available is a visualizer for the track "Far Too Near". Both cuts are taken from the band's eleventh album, "Bodies", which will arrive on June 11 via Rise Records. The LP was produced and engineered by AFI guitarist Jade Puget, while the mixing was handled by Tony Hoffer.

AFI previously released four songs from "Bodies": "Looking Tragic", "Begging For Trouble", "Twisted Tongues" and "Escape From Los Angeles".

"Bodies" track listing:

01. Twisted Tongues

02. Far Too Near

03. Dulceria

04. On Your Back

05. Escape From Los Angeles

06. Begging For Trouble

07. Back From The Flesh

08. Looking Tragic

09. Death Of The Party

10. No Eyes

11. Tied To A Tree

Since the release of 1995's debut album "Answer That And Stay Fashionable", AFI (frontman Davey Havok, Puget, drummer Adam Carson and bassist Hunter Burgan) has written and recorded five Top 10 hit singles ("Miss Murder", "Medicate", "Love Like Winter", "Silver And Gold" and "Girl's Not Grey"), hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (with the stunning "Decemberunderground"), garnered worldwide critical acclaim and amassed a fiercely loyal global following whose members number in the millions.

