AFI Drops Two More New Songs, 'Dulceria' And 'Far Too Near'

AFI has released the official Adam Mason-directed video for the song "Dulceria". Also available is a visualizer for the track "Far Too Near". Both cuts are taken from the band's eleventh album, "Bodies", which will arrive on June 11 via Rise Records. The LP was produced and engineered by AFI guitarist Jade Puget, while the mixing was handled by Tony Hoffer.
AFI previously released four songs from "Bodies": "Looking Tragic", "Begging For Trouble", "Twisted Tongues" and "Escape From Los Angeles".
"Bodies" track listing:
01. Twisted Tongues 02. Far Too Near 03. Dulceria 04. On Your Back 05. Escape From Los Angeles 06. Begging For Trouble 07. Back From The Flesh 08. Looking Tragic 09. Death Of The Party 10. No Eyes 11. Tied To A Tree
Since the release of 1995's debut album "Answer That And Stay Fashionable", AFI (frontman Davey Havok, Puget, drummer Adam Carson and bassist Hunter Burgan) has written and recorded five Top 10 hit singles ("Miss Murder", "Medicate", "Love Like Winter", "Silver And Gold" and "Girl's Not Grey"), hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (with the stunning "Decemberunderground"), garnered worldwide critical acclaim and amassed a fiercely loyal global following whose members number in the millions.
