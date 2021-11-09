AEROSMITH's 'Toys In The Attic' Certified Nine Times Platinum In U.S.

AEROSMITH's 1975 album "Toys In The Attic" has been certified nine times platinum on by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of nine million copies. In addition, five of the band's singles have also been officially certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum by the RIAA.

The RIAA developed its gold and platinum awards program in 1958 to honor artists and create a standard by which to measure the commercial success of a sound recording. The program trademarked the gold record and formalized the industry practice of presenting awards to artists for music sales achievements.

Presently, the RIAA awards a gold honor for 500,000 units sold, a platinum honor for 1 million units sold and a diamond award for more than 10 million units sold.

In the streaming age, each permanent digital album or physical album sale count as 1 unit for certification purposes, 10 permanent track downloads from the album count as 1 unit for certification purposes, and 1,500 on-demand audio and/or video streams from the album count as 1 unit. For songs, 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams count as 1 unit for certification purposes.

Newly certified AEROSMITH titles:

Album:

* "Toys In The Attic" (1975) (nine times platinum)

Singles:

* "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" (1998) (five times platinum)

* "Sweet Emotion" (1975) (three times platinum)

* "Walk This Way" (1975) (platinum)

* "Jaded" (2000) (gold)

* "Pink" (1997) (gold)

This past August, AEROSMITH and Universal Music Group (UMG), announced a worldwide alliance spanning the iconic group's entire discography, merchandise and audio-video projects. For the first time, in 2022 all of AEROSMITH's iconic recordings will be unified in one place to coincide with the band's 50th anniversary through a new multifaceted partnership with UMG. In addition to supporting the band's consolidated catalog, this partnership will also make use of unprecedented access to the storied "Vindaloo Vaults" and personal archives of bandmembers Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, who will actively help curate their collections of music, photos, video footage, artwork, journals, set lists and memorabilia. Future releases will offer fans access to never-before seen and heard gems, that will further cement the band's position as one of rock's most ground-breaking and reverential groups in history.

AEROSMITH was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2001.

As the band was founded in Boston in 1970, April 13 has been declared "Aerosmith Day" in Massachusetts by former governor William Weld.