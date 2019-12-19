AEROSMITH's STEVEN TYLER: JOE PERRY 'Is A True Rock Star, One Of The Last'

AEROSMITH spent most of the last year in Las Vegas as part of its ongoing "Deuces Are Wild" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM. Singer Steven Tyler told Haute Living about the shows: "They hear us play good old rock 'n' roll, and there are no samples. I sing in the same key, and Joe [Perry, AEROSMITH guitarist] plays like a madman.

"Listen, I get to stand next to Joe Perry — he is a true rock star, one of the last," he continued. "He's just the greatest. He survived. And keep in mind, something that no one talks about is loud noise. Loud noise at certain dBs, like 100 dBs, becomes exponential. We've been playing at those volumes, and it goes in, so we have, to a certain extent, PTSD. And by going onstage… trying to make ourselves palatable to an audience to win them over, it's like going to war, and the volume is like woah, and people don't treat us like that. They think we are just drug-addict survivors. But we have survived that, too — sound goes in, and we leave the stage. I change stage clothes, I come back here. I'm sitting here tomorrow night after the show, and my ears are buzzing. I'm so wound up by those beautiful people that are singing along with the songs and freaking me out. Yet they leave there thinking, 'I can't freaking believe it,' and guess what? Me too! And I'm here going, 'What just happened?'

"I can't go out. I have to stay here. So the puppies are my solace. My lover right now and the guys — we talk to each other. That hasn't happened in 25 years. The way we are with each other now, there is such magic there. And you can't quantify it. That's the thing. You talk dreams, but you can't quantify it. So Brad [Whitford, AEROSMITH guitarist] didn't want you to kiss his cheek. Now, you go out and you put your arm around him during 'Last Child', and you introduce him as the last child. And he feels you, and you feel him. That's the way it should have always been."

AEROSMITH recently extended its "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas residency with 15 more dates in early 2020 due to "extraordinary demand."

The band has been playing without drummer Joey Kramer, who is recovering after twisting his ankle during rehearsal. Filling in for him is Kramer's drum tech, John Douglas.

AEROSMITH enlisted THE BEATLES archival producer Giles Martin, who co-designed the sound for Cirque Du Soleil's THE BEATLES "Love" show, to supervise its sound in Vegas.

In 2017, AEROSMITH announced a run of dates called "Aero-Vederci Baby!", but stopped short of calling it a final tour.

The legendary Boston rockers haven't released a new studio album since 2012's "Music From Another Dimension!" That effort was released when AEROSMITH's label, Columbia Records, was reportedly going through a leadership change, and it ended up becoming a commercial disappointment.

The lackluster response to "Music From Another Dimension!" later caused two bandmembers — Perry and Kramer — to question whether there's any point in AEROSMITH making future albums.