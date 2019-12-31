AEROSMITH's STEVEN TYLER: 'If You Thought 2019 Was Hot, Just Wait Until The New Year'

Legendary rockers AEROSMITH spent most of the past year in Las Vegas as part of their ongoing "Deuces Are Wild" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM. The band has now released an "End Of 2019" sizzle reel, along with the following statement from frontman Steven Tyler: "Vegas... Thank you for an amazing year! If you thought 2019 was hot, just wait until the new year... it is going to get hot AF!"

AEROSMITH recently extended its "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas residency with 15 more dates in early 2020 due to "extraordinary demand."

The band has been playing without drummer Joey Kramer, who is recovering after twisting his ankle during rehearsal. Filling in for him is Kramer's drum tech, John Douglas.

AEROSMITH enlisted THE BEATLES archival producer Giles Martin, who co-designed the sound for Cirque Du Soleil's THE BEATLES "Love" show, to supervise its sound in Vegas.

In 2017, AEROSMITH announced a run of dates called "Aero-Vederci Baby!", but stopped short of calling it a final tour.

The legendary Boston rockers haven't released a new studio album since 2012's "Music From Another Dimension!" That effort was released when AEROSMITH's label, Columbia Records, was reportedly going through a leadership change, and it ended up becoming a commercial disappointment.

The lackluster response to "Music From Another Dimension!" later caused two bandmembers — Perry and Kramer — to question whether there's any point in AEROSMITH making future albums.

