AEROSMITH's STEVEN TYLER And JOE PERRY To Take Part In 'Wayne's World' Virtual Reunion

AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry will make an appearance during Josh Gad's "Wayne's World" reunion, which will premiere this coming Monday, December 7 at at 9 a.m. PT /12 p.m. ET as part of the actor's YouTube series.
Gad, best-known as the voice of Olaf the snowman in "Frozen", has been hosting virtual reunions for classic films across lockdown on his "Reunited Apart" series, previously bringing together the cast of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" back in June.
"Wayne's World" turned 28 this year. The Penelope Spheeris comedy based on a Mike Myers/Dana Carvey "Saturday Night Live" skit came out in February 1992, following thirty-four days of shooting with a relatively modest $20 million budget. It eventually became the highest-grossing of the many films based on "SNL" skits, with a box office take of more than $183 million worldwide.
AEROSMITH turned down the chance to appear in the first "Wayne's World" movie after Myers had wanted the band to reprise its cameo from a 1990 "Saturday Night Live" sketch. However, the legendary rockers agreed to appear in the 1993 sequel, performing "Dude (Looks Like A Lady)" and "Shut Up And Dance".
Earlier this year, AEROSMITH was forced to postpone some of its "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas residency performances in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
AEROSMITH launched its Las Vegas residency in April 2019 and had completed several legs of the "Deuces Are Wild" concert production at Park Theater before the latest postponement.
AEROSMITH hasn't released a new studio album since 2012's "Music From Another Dimension!" That effort was released when AEROSMITH's label, Columbia Records, was reportedly going through a leadership change, and it ended up becoming a commercial disappointment.
The lackluster response to "Music From Another Dimension!" later caused two bandmembers — guitarist Joe Perry and drummer Joey Kramer — to question whether there's any point in AEROSMITH making future albums.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).