AEROSMITH's JOE PERRY: 'VAN HALEN Was An Incredible Band'

In a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, AEROSMITH's Joe Perry offered his opinion on VAN HALEN as well as the legacy of the band's late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who is widely considered to be one of the most influential rock musicians of all time.

"Eddie was the leader in a whole new generation of guitar players and changed guitar playing — his style, everything," Joe said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET).

"It was funny, 'cause when I heard some of his stuff, I said, 'Wow, I heard that effect before; I've heard that before,' but he's the one that put it all together. And it was new.

"Man, I thought that VAN HALEN was an incredible band. David Lee Roth was like the Jimi Hendrix of the mouth. When they were at their peak, they were the best — they were rocking."

Eddie passed away last October at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. The axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Eddie and Alex formed VAN HALEN in 1972 in Pasadena, California, with Roth on lead vocals and Michael Anthony on bass.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

