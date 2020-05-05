AEROSMITH's JOE PERRY On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'This Is As Close To A World War As You Could Get, In A Lot Of Ways'

May 5, 2020 0 Comments

AEROSMITH's JOE PERRY On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'This Is As Close To A World War As You Could Get, In A Lot Of Ways'

In a new interview with WBUR, AEROSMITH guitarist Joe Perry spoke about the band's touring plans now that most of the concerts and festivals this summer have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

"I would say this is as close to a world war as you could get, in a lot of ways," he said. "If you tick off the boxes, it is a world war. Basically, it has shut down the touring business for an indefinite period of time."

AEROSMITH had "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas residency performances scheduled for May 20 through June 4 at the Park Theater before it was announced that they were being rescheduled in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

"If they somehow wanted to open the shows — and I doubt they would do it — we wouldn't push our luck," Perry said. "We also feel like we don't want to be the ones responsible, the ones to say to people, 'It's okay to come in. Take your chances. Wear masks. Come in and rock out!'

"I don't see 5,000 people in an arena or theater," he continued. "It's too contagious. It doesn't take much to pass it from one place to another. It would take a lot to get me on a plane to Vegas at this point."

Perry went on to say that he would rather wait until it is safe to play concerts again than jump back in too soon.

"There's a real lot they don't know, even now," Perry said. "Which really makes you scratch your head if they start opening certain things. It doesn't make any sense to close everything down, but people have to do that social distancing and wearing gloves and masks. That's the only thing we know we can do to fight it. I think that, really, people gotta use their common sense."

AEROSMITH launched its Las Vegas residency in April 2019 and had completed several legs of the "Deuces Are Wild" concert production at Park Theater before the latest postponement.

As of last October, "Deuces Are Wild" had already grossed more than $35 million. The legendary rockers had played more than two dozen shows at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, plus a few shows at other MGM locations around the country (three at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon, Maryland, and four at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts).

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).