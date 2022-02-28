AEROSMITH's JOE PERRY Finds Buyer For Massachusetts Estate

According to TMZ, AEROSMITH guitarist Joe Perry has found a buyer for his home in Duxbury, Massachusetts.
The 14-room, 7-acre country gated estate, which had an asking price of $4.5 million, includes a heated pool in the shape of a Gibson guitar body, rooftop garden, three-stall barn, high-tech media room, exposed beams, three fireplaces, a gym and a billiards room.
The house, which Perry has owned for 33 years, includes his basement studio, where AEROSMITH recorded some of the 2001 album "Just Push Play" as well as 2004's "Honkin' On Bobo". Perry also used the facility to record three of his solo albums.
In recent years, Perry has been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles as well as his beach-front condo in Sarasota, Florida.
Last August, AEROSMITH and Universal Music Group (UMG), announced a worldwide alliance spanning the iconic group's entire discography, merchandise and audio-video projects. For the first time, in 2022 all of AEROSMITH's iconic recordings will be unified in one place ahead of the band's upcoming 50th anniversary through a new multifaceted partnership with UMG. In addition to supporting the band's consolidated catalog, this partnership will also make use of unprecedented access to the storied "Vindaloo Vaults" and personal archives of bandmembers Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, who will actively help curate their collections of music, photos, video footage, artwork, journals, set lists and memorabilia. Future releases will offer fans access to never-before seen and heard gems, that will further cement the band's position as one of rock's most ground-breaking and reverential groups in history.
Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2001, AEROSMITH is tied for the most RIAA album certifications by an American group with 25 gold, 18 platinum, 12 multi-platinum and one diamond. As the band was founded in Boston in 1970, April 13 has been declared "Aerosmith Day" in Massachusetts by former governor William Weld.
Joe Perry doesn't have to dream on when it comes to unloading a prime piece of real estate -- 'cause the dude's got himself a buyer ... and the sale's about to make him a bundle. https://t.co/rnmPPNQU24
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 28, 2022
Rock star real estate: Aerosmith's Joe Perry lists Duxbury property for $4.5 millionhttps://t.co/QFO1XlbUxf pic.twitter.com/5r9gOGMMHF
— ╚» Isms (@StevenTylerisms) September 15, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).