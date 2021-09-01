AEROSMITH's BRAD WHITFORD Subject Of New Photo Book From ROSS HALFIN

Rufus Publications has announced a new Ross Halfin book produced in collaboration with AEROSMITH guitarist Brad Whitford.

"Listen To Whitford" features over 300 pages from Ross Halfin's extensive AEROSMITH collection, shooting the band on stage and informally behind the scenes.

Whitford joined AEROSMITH in 1971 and has helped shape the band's unique sound, making them one of the world's most successful rock acts.

Ross has been photographing Brad and the rest of AEROSMITH for decades and this unique collection of shots centers around the guitarist's contribution to the band. It includes an introduction by longtime fan and METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett, who writes: "[Brad is] a monster of a player and deserves every inch of credit that's coming to him in this book, so yeah… check out his solos. Listen to Whitford, you'll be surprised." The book also features contributions from JANE'S ADDICTION's Dave Navarro and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Dean DeLeo.

The book measures 240mm x 340mm with over 300 pages, supplied in luxury slipcase and is personally signed by Whitford and Halfin. Only 500 numbered copies are available worldwide at £200 per copy.

The book will go on sale on Friday, September 2 at 3 p.m. U.K. time and will ship at the end of November in time for Christmas.

