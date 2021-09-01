AEROSMITH's BRAD WHITFORD Subject Of New Photo Book From ROSS HALFIN

Rufus Publications has announced a new Ross Halfin book produced in collaboration with AEROSMITH guitarist Brad Whitford.
"Listen To Whitford" features over 300 pages from Ross Halfin's extensive AEROSMITH collection, shooting the band on stage and informally behind the scenes.
Whitford joined AEROSMITH in 1971 and has helped shape the band's unique sound, making them one of the world's most successful rock acts.
Ross has been photographing Brad and the rest of AEROSMITH for decades and this unique collection of shots centers around the guitarist's contribution to the band. It includes an introduction by longtime fan and METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett, who writes: "[Brad is] a monster of a player and deserves every inch of credit that's coming to him in this book, so yeah… check out his solos. Listen to Whitford, you'll be surprised." The book also features contributions from JANE'S ADDICTION's Dave Navarro and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Dean DeLeo.
The book measures 240mm x 340mm with over 300 pages, supplied in luxury slipcase and is personally signed by Whitford and Halfin. Only 500 numbered copies are available worldwide at £200 per copy.
The book will go on sale on Friday, September 2 at 3 p.m. U.K. time and will ship at the end of November in time for Christmas.
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).