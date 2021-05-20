AEROSMITH's 50th-Anniversary Concert Postponed Until 2022

May 20, 2021 0 Comments

AEROSMITH's concert at Boston's famed Fenway Park, originally scheduled for last year but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now take place in September 2022.

Says the band: "We wanted to let you know that our 50th Anniversary Fenway show is moving to Thursday, September 8, 2022. While we know that means you have to wait a bit longer, we feel confident this is the right move in order to ensure we give you all the show you deserve for everyone who has held onto their ticket to see this show. All tickets will be valid for the new dates. Check your emails for more details. We can't wait to rock with you all!"

Prior to the latest postponement, the AEROSMITH show at Fenway was scheduled to take place on July 16, 2021.

In January 2020, the legendary rockers were honored as the MusiCares Person Of The Year for their considerable philanthropic efforts and undeniable impact on American music history.

AEROSMITH is one of the best-selling American rock bands of all-time, having sold over 150 million albums worldwide and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. With 25 gold albums, 18 platinum albums, and 12 multi-platinum albums, they hold the record for the most total certifications by an American band and are tied for the most multi-platinum albums by an American band. The band has scored 21 Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including nine No. 1 Mainstream Rock hits. They are the recipients of countless awards including four Grammys, six American Music Awards, four Billboard Awards, 10 MTV Video Music Awards and now MusiCares Person of the Year, among many other honors. Proving that they can cross genre-boundaries with ease, these rock legends have even taken home a Soul Train Award for "Best Rap Single" for their remix of RUN-DMC's "Walk This Way".

