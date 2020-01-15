AEROSMITH To Perform With RUN-DMC At GRAMMY AWARDS

According to Variety, AEROSMITH will perform with RUN-DMC at the Grammy Awards on January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The legendary Boston rockers slated will run through a medley of their hits during the ceremony, and RUN-DMC is expected to join them for the performance of their legendary, groundbreaking 1986 mashup that forever changed music.

The original version of "Walk This Way" was released in 1975 on AEROSMITH's "Toys In The Attic" album. A decade later, while recording RUN-DMC's "Raising Hell", producer Rick Rubin pulled out "Toys In The Attic" (an album RUN-DMC had freestyled over) and explained who AEROSMITH were. RUN-DMC had performed with this song before, but only using first few seconds of the song on a loop, not knowing what the full song sounded like, or even hearing the lyrics. While RUN-DMC had no idea who AEROSMITH were at that time, Rubin suggested remaking the song. RUN-DMC didn't want the record to be released as a single, even after recording with AEROSMITH, and was shocked when it was played all over the radio, on both urban and rock stations. The remake version of "Walk This Way" charted higher on the Billboard Hot 100 than the original 1975 version, peaking at No. 4.

AEROSMITH and RUN-DMC have collaborated on "Walk This Way" live performances a number of times before, and the two groups even toured together in 2002.

Also scheduled to appear at the Grammy Awards are Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The event will once again be hosted by Alicia Keys.

AEROSMITH will be honored as the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year. The tribute will take place during the 30th-anniversary MusiCares benefit gala, two nights prior to the 62nd annual Grammy Awards telecast.

The Grammy Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

AEROSMITH recently extended its "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas residency with 15 more dates in early 2020 due to "extraordinary demand."

The band has been playing without drummer Joey Kramer, who is recovering after twisting his ankle during rehearsal. Filling in for him is Kramer's drum tech, John Douglas.