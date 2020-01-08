AEROSMITH To Perform At 2020 GRAMMY AWARDS

AEROSMITH is among the artists that will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Also scheduled to appear are Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The event will once again be hosted by Alicia Keys.

AEROSMITH will be honored as the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year. The tribute will take place during the 30th-anniversary MusiCares benefit gala, two nights prior to the 62nd annual Grammy Awards telecast.

The Grammy Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

AEROSMITH recently extended its "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas residency with 15 more dates in early 2020 due to "extraordinary demand."

The band has been playing without drummer Joey Kramer, who is recovering after twisting his ankle during rehearsal. Filling in for him is Kramer's drum tech, John Douglas.

The legendary Boston rockers haven't released a new studio album since 2012's "Music From Another Dimension!" That effort was released when AEROSMITH's label, Columbia Records, was reportedly going through a leadership change, and it ended up becoming a commercial disappointment.