AEROSMITH Postpones European Tour Until 2022

AEROSMITH has postponed its previously announced European tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The band posted on Twitter: "Due to current conditions and for the safety of our fans, the 2021 European Tour has been rescheduled to 2022. Please stay tuned for more information regarding the new dates or contact your point of purchase. All tickets will be valid for new dates."

The tour is now scheduled to kick off on May 29, 2022 in Moscow, Russia and end on July 13, 2020 in Krakow, Poland.

In April 2020, AEROSMITH's "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas residency performances scheduled for May and June of last year at the Park Theater were also postponed in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

AEROSMITH launched its Las Vegas residency in April 2019 and had completed several legs of the "Deuces Are Wild" concert production at Park Theater before the latest postponement.

AEROSMITH hasn't released a new studio album since 2012's "Music From Another Dimension!" That effort was released when AEROSMITH's label, Columbia Records, was reportedly going through a leadership change, and it ended up becoming a commercial disappointment.

The lackluster response to "Music From Another Dimension!" later caused two bandmembers — guitarist Joe Perry and drummer Joey Kramer — to question whether there's any point in AEROSMITH making future albums.

