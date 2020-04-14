AEROSMITH Postpones 'Deuces Are Wild' Residency Concerts Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

AEROSMITH's "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas residency performances scheduled for May 20 through June 4 at the Park Theater are being rescheduled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.
Guests are advised to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates and those details will be sent out as soon as possible.
AEROSMITH said in a statement: "We appreciate everyone's patience as the new schedule is determined and we apologize for any inconvenience to ticket holders.
"We look forward to coming back and adding another sin to Sin City as soon as we can. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy, save it up and rock on! We will..."
AEROSMITH launched its Las Vegas residency in April 2019 and had completed several legs of the "Deuces Are Wild" concert production at Park Theater before the latest postponement.
As of last October, "Deuces Are Wild" had already grossed more than $35 million. The legendary rockers had played more than two dozen shows at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, plus a few shows at other MGM locations around the country (three at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon, Maryland, and four at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts).
Last August, AEROSMITH guitarist Joe Perry told Variety about "Deuces Are Wild": "This has been an incredible opportunity to play a smaller version of our regular show in an intimate seating [and] a way to present the heart and soul of the band's essence with added elements you wouldn't have ever been able to do in a one-night-only setting. It's something very different than what we have ever done before."
