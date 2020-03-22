AEROSMITH On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Now Is The Time To Engage Online And Not In Person'

Legendary rockers AEROSMITH have urged their fans to do their part in keeping everybody healthy while they are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Friday (March 20), more than one-quarter of Americans were being ordered to stay home as much as possible in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus. The governors of New York, Illinois and Connecticut joined California and Pennsylvania in shutting down most businesses.

Earlier today, AEROSMITH released a 30-second "public service announcement" consisting of performance clips in which singer Steven Tyler can be seen getting just a tad too close to his bandmates.

In an accompanying message, Tyler said: "#BeatTheVirus #StayAtHome - You may have it and not know it. Don't spread the disease. Stay home as much as you can. Wash your hands often and try to keep 6 feet apart. Now is the time to engage online and not in person. It is not just about you, it's about us... ALL OF US!"

Authorities have repeatedly urged people to stay home and avoid crowding bars, restaurants, and public spaces in a bid to contain the coronavirus. They have since stepped up calls for Americans to move beyond hand washing and isolate themselves as much as possible because coronavirus's resulting respiratory disease (COVID-19) is believed to be 10 times more lethal than the flu.

Experts have called on everyone to practice social distancing because some people may have been infected but are showing minimal symptoms or may think they have a common cold or allergies. In addition, the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) has asked people to avoid discretionary travel so that we can slow the spread of the virus — a concept known as flattening the curve.

