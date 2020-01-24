AEROSMITH Bassist Praises DIRTY HONEY's Cover Of 'Last Child'

Earlier this month, DIRTY HONEY, one of the hottest new bands in rock today, offered up a brand new Amazon Original, a soul-and-swagger-filled cover of AEROSMITH's "Last Child", written by Steven Tyler and Brad Whitford and originally released on the iconic band's 1976 album "Rocks". Today, Amazon Music makes available the full music video of the band in-studio recording the song. Check it out below.

On January 19, AEROSMITH bassist Tom Hamilton took to his Twitter to write: "Just heard Dirty Honey's version of Last Child. Really good!!"

DIRTY HONEY — Marc LaBelle (vocals), John Notto (guitars), Justin Smolian (bass) and Corey Coverstone (drums) — recorded the track on December 21 at the historic RCA Studio B in Nashville, Tennessee, the same studio where The King of Rock & Roll himself, Elvis Presley, recorded more than 250 songs. Six-time Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, John Prine, and the Lady Gaga/"A Star Is Born" six-million selling "Always Remember Us This Way") produced the track. Also available is in-studio, behind-the-scenes video footage of the recording, as well as Labelle discussing the track, DIRTY HONEY's connection to AEROSMITH, and working with Cobb.

Said Labelle: "AEROSMITH has been a huge influence on our band, and 'Last Child' is a staple in our live set, so to be tipping our hat to the band is really special. Plus, we're all big fans of the way Dave makes records. He does it live, he tracks live, he does minimal overdubs, and we love that. Our goal has always been to make music that has soul, that has a live feel, and has a performance element to it instead of perfectly in-tune vocals and perfectly played guitar solos. That's our philosophy for everything we do, we're trying to capture performance, not perfection."

Launched in September 2019, Amazon Music HD provides customers with the highest quality, with more than 50 million songs in High Definition, millions of songs in Ultra HD, and a growing catalog of 3D Audio. DIRTY HONEY's "Last Child" is available in Ultra HD, (better than CD quality), with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate of 96 kHz.

Amazon Music listeners can find "Last Child" on the Rock Scene playlist. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by DIRTY HONEY" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to "Last Child", Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Last week, DIRTY HONEY embarked on the first leg of its 2020 "Rolling 7s" North American tour. The 25-date, coast-to-coast trek kicked off in Austin, Texas at The Parish and will wrap up six weeks later on February 28 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.

