AEROSMITH Announces Licensing Partnership With EPIC RIGHTS

In advance of multiple 50th anniversary celebrations and live appearances, AEROSMITH, the best-selling American hard-rock band of all time, has tapped Universal Music Group's Epic Rights as the band's global brand management agency to develop an all-new multi-category worldwide retail program for the legendary rock band, with a roster of new licensing partners signed to create branded merchandise.

AEROSMITH continues to solidify their position as one of the most groundbreaking groups in history as the band prepares to celebrate multiple milestones in 2022, including the 40th anniversary of the "Rock In A Hard Place" album; 35th anniversary of the "Permanent Vacation" album, and 25th anniversary of the "Nine Lives" album, along with an historic anniversary celebration concert at Boston's Fenway Park on September 8, with more announcements to come. In 2023, the band will honor the 50th anniversary of their iconic self-titled album; the 45th anniversary of the "Draw The Line" album, and 30th anniversary of the "Get A Grip" album.

With increasing demand from AEROSMITH fans to engage with the iconic band, Epic Rights has signed agreements with new licensing partners across multiple territories and categories.

Global deals have been signed with Funko for vinyl figures (global for eCommerce, and U.S. and Canada for brick and mortar); Knucklebonz for statues and 3D vinyl collectibles; Replay for a t-shirt and sweatshirt capsule collection; Madeworn for high-end apparel; and Collectionzz for hand-screened fine art prints.

New North American apparel partners include Just Some Thoughts, Philcos, Recycled Karma, Ripple Junction and Angry Minnow for a collection of men's, juniors and kid's t-shirts, fashion tops, cut and sew fleece, sweaters, jackets, joggers, sweatpants/tops and more.

Rounding out the roster are Springs Creative for fabric, no sew fleece kits, and bandanas (USA, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand); Watson Apparel for apparel and accessories (USA, Canada, Dubai); Brands Club for apparel and accessories (Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia); and Bloomerry for men's, women's, kids' and babies' apparel and accessories (Europe).

Lisa Streff, Epic Rights' senior vice president of global licensing, said: "We are thrilled to have AEROSMITH, one of the all-time greatest rock icons, on the Epic Rights' roster. In anticipation of the upcoming 50th anniversary activities, we're excited to be developing a global licensing program that will celebrate and illustrate the band's career at retail."

For nearly 50 years, AEROSMITH has been the quintessential rock and roll band, becoming one of the most influential and loved groups in the world due to their mass appeal, unforgettable songs, and groundbreaking live shows.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, with over 150 million album sales worldwide, and winners of countless awards (including four Grammy Awards, eight American Music Awards, six Billboard Awards, and 12 MTV Awards), AEROSMITH is beloved everywhere. Combined, the band members of AEROSMITH — Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Joey Kramer, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford — have earned an incredible 95 gold, platinum and multi-platinum certifications from the RIAA for the group's albums, singles, and videos (the biggest ever tally for a USA act).

Throughout their career, AEROSMITH have been at the forefront of the rock world. From early hits such as "Dream On", "Sweet Emotion", "Toys In The Attic" and "Back In The Saddle" through to the genre-defining "Walk This Way" (AEROSMITH featuring RUN-D.M.C.), through to massive global hits such as "Janie's Got A Gun", "Cryin'", "Dude Looks Like A Lady", "Love In An Elevator" and "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing", AEROSMITH is unquestionably one of the "must-see" bands in the world.