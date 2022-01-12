ADRIAN SMITH + RICHIE KOTZEN Announce Touring Band For West Coast Shows

Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen's project SMITH/KOTZEN will kick off its U.S. West Coast tour on Saturday, January 15 at the Ventura Theatre. Joining Smith and Kotzen as part of their touring band is Richie's wife, internationally acclaimed bass player Julia Lage, formerly of the Latin Grammy-nominated Brazilian rock band BARRA DE SAIA. With a strong pedigree in rock, Lage has played alongside the likes of Pat Travers, Elliot Easton (THE CARS), Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME) and Mark McGrath (SUGAR RAY). In addition, SMITH/KOTZEN has enlisted drummer Bruno Valverde of ANGRA for the U.S. West Coast dates.

West Coast tour dates:

Jan. 15 - Ventura Theatre - Ventura, CA

Jan. 20 - Whisky A Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA

Jan. 22 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

Jan. 23 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

Jan. 26 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

Jan. 27 - The Siren - Morro Bay, CA

There will be local support for each show in the U.S.

For all on sales and ticketing information, go here.

Adrian comments: "It's always been our intention to take these songs on the road and give them a good kicking about. We're delighted that we've been able to set up this tour around a very hectic 2022 schedule and we both can't wait to finally get out there and play live."

Richie adds: "We're excited that we can take SMITH/KOTZEN to the next level and bring our music to the stage. We're still figuring out which musicians we'll be bringing with us to deliver the songs in the way we've always envisaged to give fans a dynamic live experience. We're really looking forward to this tour and we're planning to have a lot of fun!"

SMITH/KOTZEN's eponymous debut album was released globally through BMG in March 2021 to media and fan acclaim, charting No. 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart in the U.S., Top 20 in the U.K. as well as in other major markets such as Germany, Japan and Canada. A follow-up EP, "Better Days", featuring four new tracks was released on November 26 in conjunction with international Record Store Day's Black Friday event.

Smith is best known as one of IRON MAIDEN's principal guitarists, having also enjoyed success as a solo artist. Kotzen is the frontman for THE WINERY DOGS as well as having been the guitarist for both MR. BIG and POISON during his long and acclaimed career, which has to date seen him release more than 20 solo albums. Both artists are also prolific songwriters.