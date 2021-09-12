ADRIAN SMITH: 'If There's One Thing That IRON MAIDEN Will Never Do, That's Funk'

September 12, 2021 0 Comments

ADRIAN SMITH: 'If There's One Thing That IRON MAIDEN Will Never Do, That's Funk'

IRON MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith spoke to Iron Hayden of Australia's Triple M Hard N Heavy about "The Writing On The Wall", the first single from the band's latest album, "Senjutsu". According to Smith, the track "has almost got a folky/country feel to it. We haven't done that before. That'll surprise a few people."

After Hayden expressed his surprised at the mention of a "country" influence in relation to a MAIDEN song, Adrian said: "To me, it was more English folk. And if you look at the old English folk music, it probably came over to America hundreds of years ago, mixed up with Cajun, mixed up with blues, and then you have what you call American country music. To me, if you go right back to roots, it's more folky, I feel."

Smith then clarified: "Folky — not funky. If there's one thing that IRON MAIDEN will never do, that's funk. As much as I love it, but I don't think we'll ever do that. I can't imagine Steve [Harris, MAIDEN bassist] slapping the bass… And Nicko [McBrain, MAIDEN drummer] is the most incredible funk drummer you've ever heard. He can do anything."

Singer Bruce Dickinson initially had a concept for "The Writing On The Wall" video, which came to fruition in collaboration with two award-winning former Pixar executives and long-standing MAIDEN fans Mark Andrews and Andrew Gordon. The pair have over 50 years of animation industry experience between them at the very top-level including work on "The Incredibles", "Ratatouille", "Brave", "Monsters Inc." and "Finding Nemo". With partners lining up to get involved with the project they chose BlinkInk, a London based animation studio celebrated for their work with a variety of global brands from Adidas to Coca-Cola and a number of high-profile music videos.

In BlinkInk director Nicos Livesey, another longtime MAIDEN fan and kindred spirit, they found a man who shared the collective vision for the track — resulting in the final film which features the very first glimpse of a stunning new incarnation of Eddie in spectacular 3D form

Dickinson told Forbes that he found it "interesting" that the meaning behind "The Writing On The Wall" video "has been claimed by everybody from the woke-left to the alt-right and all shades of opinion in between. 'This is about the end times!' We've got biblical people going 'Oh, yeah, this is all about Jesus Christ and he's coming back to save us all,' and other people are saying, 'Oh no, it's the evil empire.' 'This is all about Trump.' 'Oh, this is all about Biden.' 'Oh, this is all about vaccine.'

"Honestly, it's incredible, people are putting their own interpretations, their own spin on it," he said. "You only have to look at those top comments to find out how fractured people's psychologies are. This is not a political issue; I think it's a psychological issue. There's a collective schizophrenia in the world and the Internet is feeding it and fueling it."

"Senjutsu" was released on September 3 via BMG. IRON MAIDEN's first LP in six years was recorded in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by Harris.

For "Senjutsu" — loosely translated as "tactics and strategy" — the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Harris. With a running time of a little under 82 minutes, "Senjutsu", like their previous record "The Book Of Souls", is a double CD/triple vinyl album.

"Senjutsu" marks MAIDEN's sixth album to be produced by Shirley, who has worked with MAIDEN for the past two decades.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).