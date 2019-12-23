ADEMA Will Release New Music To Coincide With 2020 Tour

This past summer, hard rock band ADEMA officially recruited longtime friend Ryan Shuck (JULIEN-K, ORGY) to take on vocals for the band's most recent tour. He joined the group as the replacement for original vocalist Mark Chavez, who returned to ADEMA in 2017 after previously exiting the group twice.

Speaking with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the Riverside, California radio station 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", ADEMA guitarist Mike Ransom said (hear audio below): "This year was the reconnection of the band with the fans. Then 2020, when we come back out, we're gonna have new music. I don't know what exactly that's going to look like. We're going to make the music — we're gonna write the music, we're gonna record the music. Amir Derakh [ORGY, JULIEN-K] is going to produce. And I don't know how we're going to release it, but I just know that if it's not the best thing we've ever come up with, we're not putting anything out."

According to Ransom, fans shouldn't worry about ADEMA's latest singer switch drastically altering the group's sound. "Ryan does have a completely different vocal style, but the thing that you can't really explain or categorize is that when he's singing the songs, it feels the same — the feeling is the same; it's the same energy, even though it's a completely different style," he explained.

"We're definitely looking to do music that's very true to ADEMA fundamentals, if you will. We're sticking to our roots — things that have always been part of ADEMA, like heavy guitars, heavy vocals, melody with cool electronica, big drums. All those things that we have always done. High-energy music."

A couple of months ago, Shuck confirmed to Jiggy Jag TV that he is a permanent addition to ADEMA's lineup. "I think at this point, I'm pretty dedicated, yeah," he said. "I'm not here to do this tour and then, Hey, thanks.' These guys wanna do it, I wanna do it, and I'm now really interested in the potential of what we can write together. Because I know these guys write great songs, and I've been immersing myself in their music. So, no, I'm not here for the short term; I'm here to do this with them."

Chavez originally left ADEMA in 2004 due to "creative differences" after two successful albums, "Adema" and "Unstable". The singer — who is the half brother of KORN frontman Jonathan Davis — quit ADEMA again in January 2011 in order to pursue his "solo project." He rejoined the group again six years later and played his first comeback show with ADEMA in May 2017 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

After Chavez's original exit from ADEMA, the other members of the band found their way with new lead singers Luke Caraccioli and later Bobby Reeves, while Mark founded MIDNIGHT PANIC with his cousin Peter Shubert. He also produced fellow artists.

ADEMA's last release was 2013's "Topple The Giants". The group's first CD since 2007's "Kill The Headlights" contained brand new tracks plus re-worked versions of ADEMA's chart-topping hits "Giving In" and "Unstable".

