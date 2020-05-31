ADAM LAMBERT: 'TRUMP Is A Complete Joke, A Liability, A Liar And A Cancer On This Country's Flag'

Adam Lambert has lambasted President Donald Trump for his performance as the head of state and head of government of the United States of America, calling him "a complete joke, a liability, a liar and a cancer."

The QUEEN singer and "American Idol" runner-up made his comments after hundreds of people were arrested as protesters and police clashed in cities across America following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.

On Saturday (May 30), Lambert took to his Instagram to write: "Repeat after me: I will not tell black folks how to feel, protest, or mourn." He also said in an accompanying message: "#blacklivesmatter #policebrutality I'm scanning through the comments on this post and am appalled by the handful of ignorant, right wing, tone deaf comments that snowball into negative arguments. It's one thing to have an opinion, but there are a few of you that are no longer welcome on my feed.

"To be clear: I'm not supporting violence and destruction i am supporting the right to be enraged... to refuse to bow down. When it comes to matters of human rights, I refuse to support any opposition.

"Anyone that responds to BLACK LIVES MATTER w 'All lives matter' is an asshole. You should know why that's problematic by now. If you don't, quit looking at my posts and educate yourself."

A short time later, Lambert added in a separate post: "Unfollow me if u can't accept this. Please. You're not welcome. I'll be blocking.... ALSO. TRUMP IS A COMPLETE JOKE. FUCK HIM. I don't care what political party you associate with, but that man isn't a leader, he's a liability, a liar and a cancer on this country's flag."

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on Monday (May 25) as Minneapolis police arrested him outside a convenience store on a report of a counterfeit bill being passed. The 46-year-old was seen on a bystander's video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer knelt on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, Floyd is heard pleading with officers, "I cannot breathe... Don't kill me," while the officers ignore his pleas. He eventually stops talking and moving. Video of the killing sparked riots and outrage across the country.

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT recently recorded a new version of "We Are The Champions" — retitled "You Are The Champions" — as a tribute to workers on the frontline fighting coronavirus. All proceeds made from the song will go towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Lambert, drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May first shared the stage during "American Idol" in May 2009 for a performance of "We Are The Champions". They teamed up again in 2011 at the MTV European Music Awards in Belfast, Ireland for an electrifying eight-minute finale of "The Show Must Go On", "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions" and in the summer of 2012, the singer performed a series of shows with QUEEN across Europe as well as dates in Russia, Ukraine and Poland. They have since completed a number of tours and performed at some of the biggest festivals in the world.

