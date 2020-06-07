ADAM LAMBERT Says DONALD TRUMP 'Can't Even String Together A Sentence': 'It's Incoherent, Fragmented Nonsense'

Adam Lambert has lambasted Donald Trump for his failure to "even try to act presidential amidst the chaos" over the death of George Floyd.

The QUEEN singer and "American Idol" runner-up made his comments less than a day after Trump gave a press conference celebrating surprisingly positive employment numbers for May. Trump drew controversy for suggesting during the same press conference that Friday was a "great day" for George Floyd, whose death in police custody has sparked massive, mostly peaceful protests across the country.

"Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that's happening for our country. [It's] a great day for him. It's a great day for everybody," Trump said during a White House Rose Garden event. "This is a great, great day in terms of equality," Trump added.

Late Friday night, Lambert took to his Twitter to write: "I watched the Trump press conference today... I have NO idea what he was Rambling about! He can't even string together a sentence. It's literally incoherent, fragmented nonsense. I wish I could even decipher what bullshit he's trying to sell!"

An hour later, he added: "I watched the press conference because I wanted to see if he would even try to act presidential amidst the chaos. Nope. Political views are one thing. Xenophobia and racism are not things I tolerate."

For the second month in a row, fewer than half of black Americans were working, with only 49.6% of the population employed, up less than 1 percentage point from April, according to CNN.

Last month, shortly after riots began erupting across the country over Floyd's death, Lambert called Trump "a complete joke, a liability, a liar and a cancer."

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT recently recorded a new version of "We Are The Champions" — retitled "You Are The Champions" — as a tribute to workers on the frontline fighting coronavirus. All proceeds made from the song will go towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

