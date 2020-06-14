ACT OF DEFIANCE Frontman HENRY DEREK ELIS Covers DANZIG, BILLY IDOL On 'All The Pretty Little Horses' EP

June 14, 2020 0 Comments

ACT OF DEFIANCE Frontman HENRY DEREK ELIS Covers DANZIG, BILLY IDOL On 'All The Pretty Little Horses' EP

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Henry Derek Elis will release a new EP, "All The Pretty Little Horses", on July 3. The follow-up to his debut 2018 full-length album "The Devil Is My Friend" will feature a collection of reimagined covers and curiosities in Elis's signature brand of dark and dreary folk/Americana. Elis will release his debut single and title track, a creepy cover of the traditional African-American folk lullaby "All The Pretty Little Horses" on June 19 via Bandcamp, which will be donating 100% of its shares of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for purchases made on that day.

"'All The Pretty Little Horses' was the first song I recorded for this EP," shares Elis. "It's a track that's been covered by several artists I admire such as Nick Cave, CURRENT 93, Laura Veirs, Joan Baez and COIL. It's always been one of my favorite folk songs, but it was important for me to make it my own."

In addition to "All The Pretty Little Horses", the EP features covers of songs across a span of genres which highlight Elis's diverse musical career of which consists of hard rock/metal and country bands, including ACT OF DEFIANCE, QAALM, CAVE FLOWERS and SCAR THE MARTYR.

The track listing is as follows:

01. All The Pretty Little Horses (traditional folk cover)
02. Dancing With Myself (BILLY IDOL cover)
03. Heart Of The Devil (DANZIG cover)
04. Alabama Highway (STEVE YOUNG cover)

Elis states: "I'm a huge fan of these artists and cover songs in general. My goal wasn't only to rerecord the songs in my style, but also to represent them in an original way. I initially reworked them acoustically and played around with different arrangements to find the right vibe."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).