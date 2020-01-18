ACE FREHLEY's Former Girlfriend Denied Restraining Order Against Original KISS Guitarist

According to NBC 7 San Diego, a San Diego judge has denied a restraining order against Ace Frehley filed by the original KISS guitarist's former girlfriend.

Rachael Gordon, who says she was in a relationship with Ace for 11 years, claimed in her documents that he returned home from a business trip unannounced and barged in with a male and a female bodyguard, along with his daughter, Monique. He allegedly refused to talk to Gordon as he went into his office to collect his guitars and gold records. According to Rachael, the female guard threatened her with physical violence and Monique screamed at her, "You are a skank. My family will kill you."

"When I turned to go out of the room the female bodyguard had her fist in my face already and said, 'Hey, if you say one word you're going down, one word and listen I'm going to lay you out, right now,'" Gordon recalled to NBC 7 San Diego. "She grits her teeth right up into my face and scared me."

Gordon claimed the incident left her "in shock, afraid, filled with anxiety" and "paralyzed with fear."

After San Diego North County Judge Harry L. Powazek denied the restraining order, Frehley said he felt vindicated.

"I never laid a hand on Rachael and she admitted it in her deposition," he said… I hope she finds someone else and continues on with her life. I have no bad feelings about her. We did have some good times, but those have passed."

Gordon told NBC 7 San Diego that she she still feels like she won despite not being granted the restraining order.

"I won because legally he can't come around," she explained. "I have a lot of power right now that I can work with and plan to work with."

In her documents, Gordon also claimed Ace controled their finances and she was asking for money to cover the rent and deposits on their home, moving expenses, and the costs of their vehicles. She also wanted him to cover her legal fees.

Meanwhile, Frehley has already moved on to a new relationship. During a November interview with SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk, he revealed that he "met a new gal and someone special" in his life. He added that she is "a very private person" and "an elementary school teacher."

