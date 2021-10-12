ACE FREHLEY's Band Pays Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN On First Anniversary Of His Death (Video)

Ace Frehley's backing band paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen on the first anniversary of the iconic VAN HALEN guitarist's death by playing two VH songs — "Somebody Get Me A Doctor" and "Dance The Night Away" — during soundcheck in Raleigh, North Carolina. The October 6 concert at the Red Hat Amphitheater was part of Ace's U.S. tour as the support act for fellow legendary rocker Alice Cooper.

Frehley's band features guitarists Ryan Cook and Jeremy Asbock, bassist Philip Shouse and drummer Matt Starr.

Last October, Frehley reacted to Eddie's death on social media, writing on his Instagram: "Eddie was a friend of mine...I'm very saddened by his passing away so young in life...my prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends & fans!...A great and innovative guitarist...God Bless Eddie...R.I.P."

After Eddie was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, he began flying to Germany for treatments. Eventually, the cancer spread to Eddie's spine and brain. Just a few months later, Eddie died at age 65.

Last December, Eddie's immediate cause of death was revealed to be a cerebrovascular event, such as a stroke. Pneumonia, the blood disorder myelodysplastic syndrome and lung cancer were also cited as underlying causes in his death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ. The certificate also listed a number of other "significant conditions" that contributed to Eddie's death, including squamous cell carcinoma (skin cancer) of the head and neck, and atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes irregular heartbeat and elevates stroke risk.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

A memorial honoring Eddie in his former hometown of Pasadena, California was officially unveiled Monday morning (October 11).

