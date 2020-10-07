ACE FREHLEY To Release 'Space Truckin'' Picture Disc EP For 'Record Store Day'

Founding KISS guitarist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Ace Frehley has announced the "Space Truckin'" picture disc EP, a title exclusive to Record Store Day on November 27, in the form of a 12-inch vinyl picture disc for his single "Space Truckin'", a cover of the DEEP PURPLE classic. The limited-edition vinyl release also features additional bonus tracks such as "Mission To Mars" and "The Return Of Space Bear". To celebrate the announcement, Ace has shared an extended double music video for "Mission On Mars" and "Space Truckin'".

"Space Truckin'" is taken from Frehley's newest album, "Origins Vol. 2", out now via Entertainment One (eOne), which continues Ace's reflections on a lifetime in music and inspiration. No stranger to cover versions throughout his musical history — having recorded, rebranded and repossessed such notable nuggets as "New York Groove", "Do Ya" and "I Wanna Go Back" throughout his eight previous studio efforts — this new collection presents a thoughtful and exciting selection of songs that inspired and helped shape the legendary guitarist. That spirit of fun is carried through with exquisite execution, and guitar aficionados will enjoy Frehley's fresh interpretations of these classic songs.

"Space Truckin'" was recorded at The Creation Lab in Turlock, California with drummer Matt Starr and keyboard player Rob Sabino.

"'Space Truckin' was recorded years ago, and then I just re-recorded some parts and changed it a little," Frehley said in a statement. "We never ended up putting it on a record, so it was just sitting around. It turned out very well. Rob Sabino is a very accomplished studio musician, and we actually grew up in the Bronx together, so we go way back."

"Space Truckin'" picture disc EP track listing:

01. Space Truckin'

02. Space Invader (Radio Edit)

03. Mission To Mars

04. Space Truckin' (Radio Edit)

05. The Return Of Space Bear

Frehley's latest collection of all-original material, "Spaceman" — a title suggested by KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons himself — features two songs the pair wrote together, and the duo completed a joint summer tour of Australia, after which Frehley fired his solo backing band and hired Simmons's. KISS frontman Paul Stanley, meanwhile, appeared on Frehley's previous studio album, the 2016 covers set "Origins Vol. 1".

The four original members of KISS were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2014 by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello.

KISS did not perform — the Hall Of Fame wanted the original quartet only to play, while Simmons and Stanley insisted on the current lineup — which also includes guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer — performing as well. In the end nobody won that battle.

