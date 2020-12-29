ACE FREHLEY Shoots Down Rumor He Was Asked To Play With KISS At New Year's Eve Concert

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has shot down rumors that he was asked to rejoin his former bandmates on stage at their New Year's Eve concert in the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier today, the following statement was posted on Frehley's Facebook page: "Contrary to online statements, Ace Frehley was not asked to and will not be appearing with KISS at their New Year's Eve concert in Dubai. Ace is currently in Nashville, TN recording his new studio album of all original material. Ace wishes all of his fans a happy and prosperous New Year!"

This past April, Ace said that he was up for a reunion of the original KISS lineup, but only if the price was right.

"Everything's cool," he told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk" about his relationship with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. "What's gonna happen is gonna happen. But everything is delayed at this juncture, so who knows? … I'm doing my own thing. Unless they come forward and the price is right, you're not gonna see me anywhere close by."

In two years after KISS announced its "End Of The Road" farewell tour, fans wondered openly if original members Frehley and drummer Peter Criss would be involved in the trek, especially considering the apparent recent goodwill between Stanley and Simmons and Frehley. Ace's latest album of original material, "Spaceman" — a title suggested by Simmons himself — features two songs the pair wrote together, and the duo completed a joint summer 2018 tour of Australia, after which Frehley fired his solo backing band and hired Simmons's.

Two and a half years ago, Frehley told VintageRock.com that "the only way" he would "seriously consider" taking part in "End Of The Road" is "if I took back my make-up and costume and my character — which I designed." He added that current KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer "is not a bad guitar player, but he basically just mimics everything I wrote, and tries to imitate my persona. He's been doing it for 15 years," he said. "But the reality is I'm the original guy. And nobody can really copy the way I play guitar."

Asked if he would still consider participating in the tour if Criss was not involved, Ace said: "I think it would be great if Peter was involved. Obviously, at this point in his life, he wouldn’t be able to do a two-hour show. But I can see if we worked out a situation where Peter came out at the end and did three or four songs — sang 'Beth', did 'Black Diamond' and a couple of others, I think that would be fun."

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Simmons and Stanley, alongside later band additions, Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Criss and Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

