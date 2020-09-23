ACE FREHLEY Says PAUL STANLEY And GENE SIMMONS 'Would Have To Reach Deep Into Their Pockets' To Get Him To Play With KISS Again

September 23, 2020 0 Comments

ACE FREHLEY Says PAUL STANLEY And GENE SIMMONS 'Would Have To Reach Deep Into Their Pockets' To Get Him To Play With KISS Again

During an appearance this past Monday (September 21) on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley was asked if he is still in contact with his onetime bandmates, KISS leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. Ace responded: "I exchange messages with those guys from time to time. Gene gave me a phone call a couple of weeks ago, actually, and I still haven't gotten back to him. I've been so preoccupied with moving and unpacking and designing… I'm the architect for this new studio [I am building at my new house in New Jersey], so I've been pretty jammed up. But I will get back to Gene. I speak to Paul from time to time. I speak to [Peter Criss's wife] Gigi and Peter. So we're all friends.

"It's a shame that the press makes it out that we all hate each other," he continued. "After what we created and what we accomplished over the last 40 years — me and Peter, Paul and Gene being the founding members of KISS — there's no reason why we shouldn't be friends and let bygones be bygones."

Asked if there is a part of him that still hopes to play with KISS again before they finally call it quits, Frehley said: "I think it's a possibility, but they'd have to reach deep into their pockets. I'm not getting up on stage for free, I can tell you that right now.

"I'm doing it because I love it, but I also love the money and I also love my Jaguar and my new Escalade and my new house, and I have all those things because of the music business and my fans," he explained. "I give my fans 110 percent, and they give me 110 percent, so it works both ways. But Paul and Gene absolutely have admitted numerous times, they're in it for the money — sometimes more so than the music.

"I'm not gonna get up there for free, and I don't think any of my fans would expect me to. But I think my fans would love to see me up there."

In the two years after KISS announced its "End Of The Road" farewell tour, fans wondered openly if original members Frehley and Criss would be involved in the trek, especially considering the apparent recent goodwill between Stanley and Simmons and Frehley. Ace's latest collection of original material, "Spaceman" — a title suggested by Simmons himself — features two songs the pair wrote together, and the duo completed a joint summer 2018 tour of Australia, after which Frehley fired his solo backing band and hired Simmons's.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Simmons and Stanley, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Criss and Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).