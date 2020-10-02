ACE FREHLEY Says Original KISS Lineup 'Missed A Great Opportunity' To Perform Again At ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction

In a new interview with Marci Wiser of the 95.5 KLOS radio station, former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley was asked if he can see himself sharing the stage with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons ever again. He responded (hear audio below): "I think anything's possible. I'm the kind of person that says 'never say never.' But it's really Paul and Gene's call.

"We missed a great opportunity when we were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014, when Paul and Gene declined to play with me and Peter [Criss, former KISS drummer], 'cause the world was watching, and that was a very unfortunate situation," he continued. "But maybe that could be rectified in the future."

In the two years after KISS announced its "End Of The Road" farewell tour, fans wondered openly if original members Frehley and Criss would be involved in the trek, especially considering the apparent recent goodwill between Stanley and Simmons and Frehley. Ace's latest collection of original material, "Spaceman" — a title suggested by Simmons himself — features two songs the pair wrote together, and the duo completed a joint summer 2018 tour of Australia, after which Frehley fired his solo backing band and hired Simmons's.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Simmons and Stanley, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Criss and Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

