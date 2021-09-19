ACE FREHLEY Kicks Off U.S. Tour With ALICE COOPER In Gilford, New Hampshire (Video)

September 19, 2021 0 Comments

ACE FREHLEY Kicks Off U.S. Tour With ALICE COOPER In Gilford, New Hampshire (Video)

Ace Frehley's U.S. tour as the support act for Alice Cooper launched last night (Saturday, September 18) at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. This is the first time the original KISS guitarist has hit the road since the pandemic.

Ace's setlist was as follows:

01. Rocket Ride (KISS song)
02. Parasite (KISS song)
03. Strutter (KISS song)
04. She (KISS song)
05. Manic Depression (Jimi Hendrix cover)
06. Never In My Life (MOUNTAIN cover)
07. Good Times Bad Times (LED ZEPPELIN cover)
08. Detroit Rock City (KISS song)
09. New York Groove (Russ Ballard cover)
10. Shock Me (KISS song)
11. Cold Gin / Black Diamond (KISS songs)
12. Deuce (KISS song)

Frehley's band features guitarists Ryan Cook and Jeremy Asbock, bassist Philip Shouse and drummer Matt Starr.

When Ace's tour with Alice was first announced in May, Frehley said in a statement: "I've known Alice for over 30 years. We're good friends, and we've toured together numerous times and always had a blast. Our musical roots are very similar, and the combination of our two bands make for a great event that nobody is gonna want to miss. Being off the road for more than a year because of the pandemic has been tough on everyone in the music industry, and I'm really looking forward to seeing all of the fans happy, healthy, and ready to rock."

Last December, Frehley told Talking Metal Live that he would begin recording his next all-original album "after the New Year." The record will be the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne. Ace is laying down the effort at the newly built studio at his new house in New Jersey.

Earlier last year, Frehley told Canada's iHeart Radio that he has "only written about three songs" for his next LP, and he added they were "not finished." He said: "Now that I'm [living] on the East Coast [after moving to New Jersey from Southern California], my engineer only lives an hour from me, Alex Salzman, who worked with me extensively on this last record, and he played a lot of bass guitar as well, So it's gonna be even easier, 'Origins Vol. 3' and the next [original] record."

Frehley's latest release was "Origins Vol. 2", the sequel to his 2016 collection of cover songs that inspired the former KISS guitarist.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also features Simmons's bass playing.









COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).