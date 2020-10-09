ACE FREHLEY: 'I've Met Most Of My Idols'

In a new interview with Alicia Atout, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley was asked if there is anybody in the world of rock and roll that he hasn't met that he would still like to meet. He responded (see video below): "I've met just about everybody. I've been in this business for over 45 years, and I've met most of my idols. I was hanging out with Pete Townshend when THE WHO played in San Diego a year or two ago.

"I'm in a situation where because of KISS's success, the doors are always open," he continued. "I can get into any concert. My daughter wanted to see HOLE one day — Kurt Cobain's wife, Courtney Love. And she said, 'Dad, we don't have any tickets.' I said, 'Grab your girlfriend. We'll go down in the afternoon. I'll grab the road manager and tell him who I am.' Next thing you know, we're in tenth row, watching Courtney Love. And then after the show, Courtney Love took a liking to my daughter Monique and was taking her around backstage. At the time, Drew Barrymore was dating the bass player, so we met Drew Barrymore. There was so many other celebrities back there, I can't even name them all. But it was a lot of fun."

As previously reported, Frehley has announced the "Space Truckin'" picture disc EP, a title exclusive to Record Store Day on November 27, in the form of a 12-inch vinyl picture disc for his single "Space Truckin'", a cover of the DEEP PURPLE classic. The limited-edition vinyl release also features additional bonus tracks such as "Mission To Mars" and "The Return Of Space Bear". To celebrate the announcement, Ace has shared an extended double music video for "Mission On Mars" and "Space Truckin'".

"Space Truckin'" is taken from Frehley's newest album, "Origins Vol. 2", out now via Entertainment One (eOne), which continues Ace's reflections on a lifetime in music and inspiration. No stranger to cover versions throughout his musical history — having recorded, rebranded and repossessed such notable nuggets as "New York Groove", "Do Ya" and "I Wanna Go Back" throughout his eight previous studio efforts — this new collection presents a thoughtful and exciting selection of songs that inspired and helped shape the legendary guitarist. That spirit of fun is carried through with exquisite execution, and guitar aficionados will enjoy Frehley's fresh interpretations of these classic songs.

