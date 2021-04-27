ACE FREHLEY: 'I Dropped 25 Pounds Since The Last Time I've Been On Stage'

April 27, 2021 0 Comments

ACE FREHLEY: 'I Dropped 25 Pounds Since The Last Time I've Been On Stage'

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley is celebrating his 70th birthday today, (Tuesday, April 27). This afternoon, Frehley made an appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", where he was asked how he felt this morning when he woke up as a 70-year-old for the first time. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I still had the same aches and pains I normally get. [Laughs] Growing old's a bitch. But mentally, I still think like I'm 25, so there's a conflict of interest there. But I've been working out, watching my diet. I dropped 25 pounds since the last time I've been on stage. So I'm ready to rock. Hopefully this fall I'll be back out on the road."

Speaking about whether he has heard from his former KISS bandmates on his 70th birthday, Ace said: "I got off the phone with [drummer] Peter Criss about an hour ago. Peter was nice enough to give me a sweet call — him and his lovely wife Gigi. So that was nice. I haven't heard from Paul [Stanley, guitar/vocals] and Gene [Simmons, bass/vocals], and I probably won't. But that's okay. I may get a text. But we're still on good terms. They're just a little more distant than me and Peter's relationship; that's all."

According to Ace, he was always closer to Peter than he was with the other members of the original KISS lineup. "Me and Peter used to pair off, because we were the two party animals in the '70s," he said. "Gene would go his wife, and Paul would go his way, and me and Peter ended up hanging out with — like, when we were touring with CHEAP TRICK, we'd end up in CHEAP TRICK's room, or they'd end up in our room, and so on and so forth. It was that kind of scene."

Last December, Frehley told Talking Metal Live that he would begin recording his next all-original album "after the New Year." The record will be the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne. Ace is laying down the effort at the newly built studio at his new house in New Jersey.

Earlier last year, Frehley told Canada's iHeart Radio that he has "only written about three songs" for his next LP, and he added they were "not finished." He said: "Now that I'm [living] on the East Coast [after moving to New Jersey from Southern California], my engineer only lives an hour from me, Alex Salzman, who worked with me extensively on this last record, and he played a lot of bass guitar as well, So it's gonna be even easier, 'Origins Vol. 3' and the next [original] record."

Frehley's latest release was "Origins Vol. 2", the sequel to his 2016 collection of cover songs that inspired the former KISS guitarist.

Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also features Simmons's bass playing.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).