ACE FREHLEY Explains How He 'Hooked Up' With Elementary School Teacher

In a recent interview with AXS TV's "At Home And Social With", former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley explained why he ended up moving back to the East Coast after living in California for several years. He said (see video below): "I originally grew up in the Bronx. I'm a native New Yorker. About a year ago, I hooked up with an elementary school teacher in New Jersey, moved in with her, her two kids and a dog, and now I'm a New Jerseyite. [Laughs]"

Elaborating on how he ended up in a relationship with a school teacher, Ace said: "Her name's Lara Cove. And I met her December 7th [2018] at a KISS convention in New Jersey that I was actually performing [at]. I met her on the 7th, and on the 8th, I performed my whole 1978 studio album live. It was standing room only. It was the only time I've ever done that. There might be YouTube videos of that floating around. I should have recorded it with a real camera crew, because I haven't done it since. But I met her the day before. She had a booth with these mugs. [Lifts glass featuring a painting of Ace's face from the classic 1970s KISS era] She painted one of me, Paul [Stanley], Gene [Simmons] and Peter [Criss]. She gave me this one. She's a very beautiful woman. We got to talking. And then she came to one of my shows subsequently, several months later. And one thing led to another. I don't think I need to go any further. [Laughs]"

Frehley, who recently said that he was "enjoying the seasons" living in the U.S. Northeast, later added: "I'm really excited because we just bought a six-thousand-square-foot house with a three-thousand-square-foot basement with a nine-foot ceiling, so I'm gonna build an amazing state-of-the-art recording studio there. And I'll be able to record my next several albums there. I just re-signed with eOne for three more albums. And there will be an 'Origins Vol. 3'."

Ace has just released a new covers album, "Origins Vol. 2". The sequel to his 2016 album "Origins Vol. 1" features renditions of songs by various artists who influenced and inspired the former KISS axeman.

This past January, a San Diego judge denied a restraining order against Frehley filed by his former girlfriend. In her documents, the former girlfriend claimed Ace controlled their finances and she was asking for money to cover the rent and deposits on their home, moving expenses, and the costs of their vehicles. She also wanted him to cover her legal fees.

