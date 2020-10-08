ACE FREHLEY: EDDIE VAN HALEN Was 'A Great And Innovative Guitarist'

Founding KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on Tuesday (October 6) at the age of 65.

Frehley wrote on Instagram: "Eddie was a friend of mine...I'm very saddened by his passing away so young in life...my prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends & fans!...A great and innovative guitarist...God Bless Eddie...R.I.P."

Eddie died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Eddie and Alex formed VAN HALEN in 1972 in Pasadena, California, with David Lee Roth on lead vocals and Michael Anthony on bass.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

After undergoing hip replacement surgery in 1999 due to a chronic joint problem, Eddie was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2000 and had to have part of his tongue surgically removed. He later battled throat cancer and reportedly had been receiving radiation treatment in Germany. It is believed that his heavy smoking over the years led to his long battle with cancer.

