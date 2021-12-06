ACE FREHLEY And ORIANTHI Perform At ALICE COOPER's 19th Annual 'Christmas Pudding' Concert (Video)

Ace Frehley (KISS), Orianthi, Ed Roland (COLLECTIVE SOUL) and Mark McGrath (SUGAR RAY) are among the musicians who took part in Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding this past Saturday (December 4) at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Alice also performed at the event, along with members of his touring band with the exception of guitarist Nita Strauss. According to Arizona Republic, Frehley performed the KISS classics "Shock Me", "Parasite" and "Cold Gin". There were also performances from the Solid Rock Dancers, The Bucket Brigade, and the winners of this year's "Proof Is In The Pudding" musical talent search, Alice's own version of "American Idol".
Christmas Pudding didn't take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proceeds from Alice Cooper's 19th annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser directly benefit the free music, dance, arts, and vocational programs for teens 12-20 at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers.
Since its launch in 2001, Alice Cooper's annual Christmas Pudding concert has been a way for Alice and his wife Sheryl to raise enough money to open up the center, dubbed "The Rock," where teenagers could be taught dance, music and art in a safe place.
Christmas Pudding's original mission was finally achieved in May 2012, when Alice Cooper's Rock Teen Center opened.
"I'm not a teacher, but I have a great Rolodex," Cooper told the Phoenix New Times back in 2013. "So for Christmas Pudding, I can go through that Rolodex and call different people and they will show up and do a few songs."
