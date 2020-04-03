Acclaimed French Heavy Metal Cover Artist Accused Of Disemboweling His 80-Year-Old Father

April 3, 2020 0 Comments

Acclaimed French Heavy Metal Cover Artist Accused Of Disemboweling His 80-Year-Old Father

According to the French newspapers Le Parisien and Le Dauphiné Libéré, acclaimed heavy metal cover artist Jean-Pascal "JP" Fournier was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his 80-year-old father, Jean-Paul Fournier, by disemboweling him and shooting an arrow in his head.

The police apparently discovered Jean-Paul's body on Wednesday after being alerted by relatives. The victim's wife, an elderly and sick woman, was upstairs when the police arrived.

One day after allegedly committing the murder, Jean-Pascal reportedly tried to commit suicide by jumping from a bridge into the Isère river in the town of Saint-Martin-d'Hères in the suburbs of Grenoble. The police were called, and the the 47-year-old suspect, who was not injured, was immediately taken by investigators to the Grenoble police station where he was placed in police custody.

One of the victim's neighbors, Jacques, voiced his shock at the deadly outburst of violence, saying that the murderous act was "beyond comprehension." The neighbor described Jean-Paul as "quiet" and "very kind." As for Jean-Pascal, whom the neighbor saw from time to time, Jacques said: 'He did not look mean. He must have gone crazy. Why? I do not know."

According to his web site, Jean-Pascal Fournier began to draw and paint before he was able to walk, and he has worked on more than 200 album covers — including AVANTASIA's "The Metal Opera", DRAGONFORCE's "Valley Of The Damned" and EDGUY's "The Savage Poetry" — over the course of his nearly two-and-half-decade career. He has also designed the logos of several well-known metal acts.

In a 2019 inteview with Metal 'N' Rock For Life, Jean-Pascal admitted that he had a hard time making a living from his art. "I think that even an established illustrator will find it difficult to make ends meet," he said. "Personally, I gave up for a few years ago trying to make a living exclusively with [my art]."

Posted by Jp Fournier Illustration on Friday, October 25, 2019

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).