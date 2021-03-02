ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN: 'There Definitely Was A Time When I Thought Metal Is Over'

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, Wolf Hoffmann admitted that he became disillusioned with the heavy metal scene more than 20 years ago and pursued other interests until the band's eventual reformation. "There was a time when actually ACCEPT didn't exist — from about '97 to 2009 or whatever," the guitarist said (see video below). "That's over 10 years when we didn't exist, and I basically walked away from the music business for a long time. I became a photographer. And then music got me back. And here I am, full force, in music again, the last 10 years nothing but touring, recording — all that kind of stuff. But there definitely was a time when I thought metal is over, and I kind of lost interest there for a while in the late '90s."

Asked what brought him back to music, Wolf said: "Well, the fact that we met [current ACCEPT singer] Mark Tornillo. All of a sudden, we had an awesome singer at our hands, which we didn't have before, because for the longest time, the band didn't exist because we didn't have a lead singer. Our [original] lead singer, Udo [Dirkschneider], had his own project and wasn't interested in working with us. So, there was really no perspective whatsoever. And, you know, other interests take over in life. But, like I say, once a musician, always a musician. So when it calls you back, then you're right there."

ACCEPT's latest album, "Too Mean To Die", was released on January 29 via Nuclear Blast. The LP is the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with British producer Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH), who has been responsible for the studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

ACCEPT's previous album, 2017's "The Rise Of Chaos", marked the band's first release with Lulis and drummer Christopher Williams, replacing Herman Frank and Stefan Schwarzmann, respectively.

