ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN Partners With REVERB To Sell Music Gear Used On Band's Albums And Tours

Reverb, the largest online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments, announced today that it has partnered with Wolf Hoffmann, longtime guitarist for ACCEPT, to sell guitars, amps, and more used on albums and tours from throughout the heavy metal guitarist's career. The official Wolf Hoffmann Reverb shop will launch Wednesday, October 28.

"These guitars and amps have been part of my life and my music for decades, appearing on ACCEPT albums and tours as early as the 1980s," said Hoffmann. "As tough as it is for me to part with these instruments, I'll be happy to see them find a new home in the hands of the next generation of heavy metal players."

Hoffmann's collection includes a 1980 50W Marshall MK II amp that Hoffmann bought in the 1980s and used "on just about every ACCEPT album since then" as well as a 1987 Marshall 50W MK II amp that was made for Hoffmann by Marshall's Dirk Baldringer and used to record the albums "Objection Overruled", "Deathrow" and "Predator".

"This is the amp I used for recording and touring all through the '90s," Hoffmann said of the 1987 amp. "It's the main sound I used for many years back then. It's been used to record many albums and has been with me around the world several times."

Other music gear that will be available in the Wolf Hoffmann Reverb shop on October 28 includes:

* An original Dallas Rangemaster Treble Booster that Hoffmann used in the studio on all of ACCEPT's albums in the 1980s and 1990s. "This little beat-up pedal was part of my guitar sound ever since the early '80s," he said. "It was used on all albums, from 'Breaker' and 'Restless And Wild' to 'Balls To The Wall' and 'Metal Heart'."

*A Charvel USA Custom Shop Stratocaster guitar used throughout ACCEPT's "Blood Of The Nations" tour. "Charvels are a truly quintessential rock and heavy metal guitar," said Hoffmann.

*A Hamer Vector Korina guitar that was built for Hoffmann in the 1990s. "This guitar is one of a kind," Hoffmann said. "I used it at several festivals throughout Europe in 2005 and extensively in the studio."

* A Hamer Archtop electric guitar that Hoffmann used live and in the studio throughout the 1990s.

*A Fender Princeton Combo amp that Hoffmann was told came from THE WHO's touring crew. "I kept the little amp for all these years imagining that maybe Pete Townsend might have jammed on it at some point," he said.

To preview the gear that will be available in the official Wolf Hoffmann Reverb shop and to sign up to be notified when the shop goes live on October 28, go to this location.