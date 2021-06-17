ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN: 'I Have No Pleasure In Poking Around The Past'

June 17, 2021

Wolf Hoffmann, the 61-year-old guitarist of German heavy metal legends ACCEPT, has told Access: Rock in a new interview that he is not one for nostalgia. "I have no pleasure in poking around the past and double-guessing things and reminiscing about the past," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I find it actually quite painful, because, to me, what's done is done. I think, what's the point, man? That was then, this is now, so let's move on forward and see what else can happen in this life."

He continued: "I don't even like [it when classic rock and metal bands do] the 45-year-anniversary tour and the 50-year, 30-year — all this kind of stuff. Maybe one day we'll do something, but so far we're so full of activities. To me, it always smells a little bit like retirement. You've got nothing else to say, and instead you go through your life and take résumé and whatever. I don't know. I don't like it. It's boring."

ACCEPT's latest album, "Too Mean To Die", came out in January via Nuclear Blast. The LP is the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with British producer Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH), who has been responsible for the studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

