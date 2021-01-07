ACCEPT Teases 'Zombie Apocalypse' Music Video, Postpones 'Too Mean To Die' Album Release

German/American metal legends ACCEPT will release a music video for their new single, "Zombie Apocalypse", on January 15. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Too Mean To Die", which will be made available on January 29 (postponed two weeks from the previously announced January 15) via Nuclear Blast. The LP will be the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during last year's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

A teaser for the "Zombie Apocalypse" video is available below.

ACCEPT stated about the "Too Mean To Die" delay: "Unfortunately, with a heavy heart we have to postpone the release of our new album, 'Too Mean To Die', from January 15th to January 29th, 2021.

"Due to a COVID-19-related pressing plant closure, the finished product has been massively delayed so that the planned release on January 15th, 2021 cannot be kept. We are very sorry about this and we hope that all ACCEPT fans are understanding of this very unfortunate situation and continue to support the band. It has been over three years since the last ACCEPT album, so we hope you can wait another two weeks for the new record.

"In order to shorten the waiting time for you, we have decided to release a new video for the track 'Zombie Apocalypse' together with a digital single on January 15th, 2021."

ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann recently told France's Loud TV about the decision to title the LP "Too Mean To Die": "It's more or less our answer to the whole corona vibe in the land, in the world. Of course, it's not meant serious — we said, 'We're too mean to die. We can't be bothered by any little virus that's out there.' Of course, it's not meant to be totally serious. But it sounded like a metal album, it sounded like a metal title, and we liked it. So we decided to go that route and give the metal fans a fresh and in-your-face sort of statement and a metal album that doesn't really deal with anything corona-related. 'Cause I think people had enough of all the corona stuff by now. It's time to move on."

Regarding ACCEPT's decision to release "Too Mean To Die" during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wolf said: "It's gonna be a while until we can do a proper headlining tour. But we decided to go ahead and release it, because maybe fans will enjoy it now that they're in lockdown, and maybe it's gonna take their mind off everything. And it's better than waiting until who knows when — until we can tour again. So let's have the album out now. Fans can enjoy it and listen to it, and then one day we'll be on tour and we'll meet each other again."

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with British producer Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH), who has been responsible for the magnificent studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

ACCEPT's last album, 2017's "The Rise Of Chaos", marked the band's first release with guitarist Uwe Lulis and drummer Christopher Williams, replacing Herman Frank and Stefan Schwarzmann, respectively.

ACCEPT's latest release was "Symphonic Terror - Live At Wacken 2017", featuring the band's performance at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

