ACCEPT Releases New Teaser For 'The Undertaker' Single

The latest teaser for "The Undertaker", the new single from German/American metallers ACCEPT, is available below. The song will be released on October 2 via Nuclear Blast, accompanied by a video. The track is the first taste of the band's upcoming studio album, the details of which will be announced soon.

The two-song single will also feature a previously unreleased live version of "Life's A Bitch", recorded in 2019 in Oulu, Finland. It will be made available digitally as well as on limited-edition seven-inch vinyl in three colors, each limited to 300 copies. Colors are gold, white-marbled for Europe and red for the U.S.

"The Undertaker" is a catchy mid-tempo number with an eerie build that seeps into your skull, accompanied by stirring vocals from frontman Mark Tornillo. According to guitarist Wolf Hoffmann, the piece is one of the most notable and brilliant pieces on the upcoming album.

The single and album were recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with British producer Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH), who has been responsible for the magnificent studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

ACCEPT's latest album, 2017's "The Rise Of Chaos", marked the band's first release with guitarist Uwe Lulis and drummer Christopher Williams, replacing Herman Frank and Stefan Schwarzmann, respectively.

ACCEPT's upcoming LP will be the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited the group in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik.

ACCEPT's latest release was "Symphonic Terror - Live At Wacken 2017", featuring the band's performance at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

ACCEPT 2020 is:

Wolf Hoffmann - Guitar

Mark Tornillo - Vocals

Christopher Williams - Drums

Uwe Lulis - Guitar

Martin Motnik - Bass

Philip Shouse - Guitar

