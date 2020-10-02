ACCEPT Releases Music Video For New Single 'The Undertaker'

The official music video for "The Undertaker", the new single from German/American metallers ACCEPT, can be seen below. The track is the first taste of the band's upcoming studio album, "Too Mean To Die", which will be released on January 15, 2021 via Nuclear Blast.

"The Undertaker" video was filmed in an abandoned castle in Poland and at an old cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee. The mid-tempo number will captivate fans with its mesmerizing build and stirring vocals. Sing-a-longs are guaranteed, and the track is sure to deliver some future memorable live moments! According to ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann, "The Undertaker" is one of the most catchy and pleasing pieces on the new album.

Hoffmann states regarding the album title "Too Mean To Die": "We wanted to approach the corona situation with a twist. ACCEPT are the 'Metal Soldiers' — we march on and on. We are 'too mean to die'."

The album cover is still top secret and lies deeply buried by the "Undertaker" — safely underground. But from today onwards, ACCEPT fans have the unique opportunity to reveal the cover, so it can see the light of day! The more often they stream "The Undertaker" on Spotify, the faster and deeper the gravedigger works, until finally at 500,000 streams, the "Too Mean To Die" album cover artwork appears. On top of this, fans can also win an exclusive Zoom meet-and-greet with the entire band as well as some other goodies. So start digging!

The single will be released in a two-track format, with a previously unreleased live version of "Life's A Bitch" recorded in Oulu/Finland 2019. It is available digitally and as exclusive seven-inch vinyl in three colors, each limited to 300 pieces. Colors for Europe are gold and marble and red for the USA.

The single and album were recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with British producer Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH), who has been responsible for the magnificent studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

ACCEPT's latest album, 2017's "The Rise Of Chaos", marked the band's first release with guitarist Uwe Lulis and drummer Christopher Williams, replacing Herman Frank and Stefan Schwarzmann, respectively.

ACCEPT's upcoming LP will be the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited the group in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik.

ACCEPT's latest release was "Symphonic Terror - Live At Wacken 2017", featuring the band's performance at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

ACCEPT 2020 is:

Wolf Hoffmann - Guitar
Mark Tornillo - Vocals
Christopher Williams - Drums
Uwe Lulis - Guitar
Martin Motnik - Bass
Philip Shouse - Guitar


