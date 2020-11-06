ACCEPT Releases Lyric Video For 'Too Mean To Die' Title Track

The official lyric video for "Too Mean To Die", the title track of the upcoming album from German/American metallers ACCEPT, can be seen below. The disc will be released on January 15, 2021 via Nuclear Blast.

ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann explains: "We decided to not let ourselves be overly influenced by current events. Fans will get a hard, direct and uncompromising metal album, but, of course, accompanied with a wink: we are too mean to die! Weeds do not go away! ACCEPT do not let themselves get down!"

The first single from "Too Mean To Die", "The Undertaker", was released in a two-track format, with a previously unreleased live version of "Life's A Bitch" recorded in Oulu/Finland 2019. It is available digitally and as exclusive seven-inch vinyl in three colors, each limited to 300 pieces. Colors for Europe are gold and marble and red for the USA.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with British producer Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH), who has been responsible for the magnificent studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

ACCEPT's latest album, 2017's "The Rise Of Chaos", marked the band's first release with guitarist Uwe Lulis and drummer Christopher Williams, replacing Herman Frank and Stefan Schwarzmann, respectively.

ACCEPT's upcoming LP will be the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited the group in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik.

ACCEPT's latest release was "Symphonic Terror - Live At Wacken 2017", featuring the band's performance at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

ACCEPT 2020 is:

Wolf Hoffmann - Guitar

Mark Tornillo - Vocals

Christopher Williams - Drums

Uwe Lulis - Guitar

Martin Motnik - Bass

Philip Shouse - Guitar

