ACCEPT Postpones European 'Too Mean To Die' Until January/February 2023

Legendary German/American metallers ACCEPT have been forced to postpone their previously announced European "Too Mean To Die" tour, which was originally scheduled for January/February 2022, to January/February 2023 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

"As much as we want to, the current COVID situation just doesn't allow us to go forward with this 2022 tour," explained ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann. "It's a super-tough call, but we have no choice but to postpone once again. We wanted to play this tour badly. We had a killer setlist prepared with lots of new songs from the 'Too Mean to Die' album. I'm very sorry for the fans and of course everybody in the band is very disappointed. But hey, life goes on… Please stay safe, stay metal and stay 'too mean to die'! We'll see you soonest!"

Promoter Gerald Wilkes of Continental Concerts added: "The ACCEPT tour was planned through a total of 16 countries with very different regional infection situations, which are currently changing very quickly and therefore are incalculable for all involved. The legal requirements vary from country to country — even often from city to city. It all looked so promising a few months ago, but the situation right now simply doesn't allow it."

The good news is that ACCEPT has secured the venues for 2023 and will shortly announce the new dates. Wilkes adds: "The tour is confirmed for 2023 and tickets remain valid."

As a small consolation, ACCEPT is serving their fans the digital live single "The Undertaker" today (Friday, November 5) via Nuclear Blast. In addition, ACCEPT and Nuclear Blast have announced that another limited version (750 copies worldwide) of the hit album "Too Mean To Die" will be released on silver vinyl (2 LP) on February 18.

ACCEPT's latest album, "Too Mean To Die", came out in January via Nuclear Blast. The LP is the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with British producer Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH), who has been responsible for the studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.